DOW WOW: Stocks Hit 25,000 for First Time as Trump Market Booms

Despite political turmoil in Washington, there are new indications of a strong economy.

The stock markets have hit record highs with the Dow Jones Industrial Average bursting past 25,000 for the first time ever, and it comes just five weeks after the Dow reached 24,000 for the first time, as well.

The Nasdaq has made great gains as well, breaking through the 7,000 barrier for the first time.

Investor confidence is being buoyed once again after manufacturers expanded at a faster pace last month, boosted by a sharp increase in new orders.

Manufacturing has been expanding for 16 months straight.

"With a report like this, I can't do anything but smile," said Tim Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing business survey committee.

But it wasn't just about that latest positive report. The Dow broke through five 1,000-point barriers in President Trump's first year in the White House, scoring whopping gains for the year.

Stephen Moore, who served on Trump's economic campaign team, tells CBN News the stock market has created $6 trillion in new wealth for Americans, thanks to the Trump presidency.

"Since the day Donald Trump was elected president in November 2016, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by some 35 percent, making the last 14 months one of the greatest bull market runs in history," Moore writes. Read more here.