Doctors Suggest 'Cure' for AIDS Finally Here 

The terrifying scourge of AIDS may be in the rearview mirror. The disease first horrified a defenseless America back in the 1980s. Since that time it has swept throughout the world, killing more than 35 million people.

Now it appears there may be a cure, according to a report released at an AIDS conference in Paris Monday.

A South African girl who was born with AIDS, was treated for the virus between the ages of two months and one year. She is now nearly ten years old and is still healthy, without having any treatments since the original one when she was a baby.

She's not alone. A French female who was born with HIV and is now nearly 20 years old, has been healthy since stopping her treatment 14 years ago.

Also an American baby born in Mississippi in 2010 suppressed her infection for two-and-a-half years with no medication. However, when it returned, she promptly began treatment and the infection was quickly brought under control.

And it's not just children. At least a dozen adults have also had remissions lasting for years after they have stopped taking drugs.

Although in these cases the HIV virus remains in their bodies, their own immune system adequately prevents it from spreading, in what health officials say constitutes a cure.

AIDS specialists say the effective treatments are due to early intervention and a series of better drugs.

Additionally, two new AIDS drugs only require a monthly shot, or even a shot once every two months. Until now, the drugs used to treat HIV/AIDS were pills that had to be taken twice daily for life. The new monthly and bi-monthly shots are equally as effective as the twice-daily pills.

"This will have a huge impact on how we manage that very important group of people who are not able to access and take drugs on a day-to-day basis," such as those with mental health or drug abuse problems, Dr. Steven Deeks, an AIDS specialist at the University of California, San Francisco told Fox News.

