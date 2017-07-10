Get Your ZZZ's or You May Suffer Brain Damage

Not getting enough sleep may increase your risk of getting dementia or Alzheimer's Disease.

A new study found adults in middle age who didn't get enough good sleep had more bio-signs of the buildup of the negative proteins that can lead to future brain problems.

The results are published in a small study in Neurology Magazine.

Sleep helps to cleanse neurotoxins from the brain – the type that can lead to dementia or Alzheimer's. Not getting enough sleep could limit that from happening as much as it should.

Researchers caution there's no clear link between not getting enough sleep and dementia or Alzheimer's.

Still, since a lack of sleep has been tied to other health problems, this appears to be another good reason to get those zzz's at night.



CBN News has reported over the years that other remedies and healthy activities, like getting enough sleep, can help fight Alzheimer's.

For example, consuming coconut oil, increasing physical exercise, improving diet, and engaging in intensive brain exercises can all have brain benefits.

Dr. Mary Newport says coconut oil can help provide a brain fuel known as ketones, which can fill the gap left after a brain is no longer receptive to glucose. She witnessed remarkable progress in her husband's case.

And Dallas' Carrick Brain Center has had success restoring mental functions of Alzheimer's patients, using exercises designed to reignite the brain's areas of memory and personality.

