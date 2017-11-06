How Fast, Fake and Processed Foods are Killing Us

From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Eat to Live and The End of Diabetes, comes an unflinching, provocative exploration of how our food is killing us and the ways in which we are unwitting participants in an unprecedented and exploding health crisis.

It's called Fast Food Genocide: How Processed Food is Killing Us and What We Can Do About It, by nutrition expert Joel Fuhrman, MD.

Fast food is far more than just the burgers, fries, and burritos served at chain restaurants; it is also the toxic, human-engineered products found in every grocery store across America. These include cold breakfast cereals; commercial and preserved (deli) meats and cheeses; sandwich breads and buns; chips, pretzels, and crackers; fried foods; energy bars; and soft drinks.

Pat Robertson talks with Dr. Joel Fuhrman about Fast Food Genocide on Wednesday's 700 Club.

Fast foods have become the primary source of calories in the United States and consequently the most far-reaching and destructive influence on our population. The indisputable truth is that our highly processed diet is the source of a national health crisis that is exploding into a genocide with unseen tragic implications.

Heart attacks, strokes, cancer, obesity, ADHD, autism, allergies, and autoimmune diseases all have the same root cause – our addiction to toxic ingredients. New York Times bestselling author, board-certified physician, nutritional researcher, and leading voice in the health field Joel Fuhrman, M.D., explains why the problem of poor nutrition is deeper, more serious, and more pervasive than anyone imagined.

Fast Food Genocide draws on 25 years of clinical experience and research to confront our fundamental beliefs about the impact of what we eat.

This book identifies issues at the heart of our country's most urgent problems. Fast food kills, but it also perpetuates bigotry and derails the American dream of equal opportunity and happiness for all. It leaves behind a wake of destruction creating millions of medically dependent and sickly people burdened with poor-quality lives.

The solution hiding in plain sight — a nutrient-dense healthful diet — can save lives and enable humans to reach their intellectual potential and achieve successful and fulfilling lives. Dr. Fuhrman offers a life-changing, scientifically sound approach that can alter American history and perhaps save your life in the process.

For healthy, "nutrarian" recipes from Dr. Fuhrman, click here.

