University of Notre Dame Says ‘No’ to No-Cost Birth Control

The University of Notre Dame is taking advantage of the Trump administration’s move to loosen the contraceptive regulations of Obamacare.

In a memo, the Catholic university announced it would no longer provide students and faculty access to no cost birth control.

The change goes into effect for faculty members December 31 and students August 14.

In that same note, the school reminded students, "The University of Notre Dame honors the moral teachings of the Catholic Church.”

Under the Affordable Care Act there were some exceptions for churches but entities like Notre Dame were forced to figure out ways to supply no cost contraceptive coverage.

Notre Dame did so by providing the coverage through a third-party service.

The University of Notre Dame unsuccessfully sued the Obama Administration over the controversial mandate.

Under the Trump administration, the Department of Health and Human Services amended the rules by allowing organizations with a religious or moral objection exemption.

That change from the administration has already triggered a lawsuit from the National Women's Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

Notre Dame said it will continue to provide access to birth control coverage for students and staff who use the contraceptive for medical purposes and not to prevent pregnancy.