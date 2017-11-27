'This is What God Did for Me': Gospel Singer Blair Walker and Husband Describe Miracle Pregnancy

She summed it up with the phrase, "God is amazing." In an exclusive interview with CBN News, gospel singer Blair Walker and her husband Terrance, recounted how a tumor in her uterus turned into a baby.

Blair recalled being diagnosed with uterine cancer at age 31. She said she was terrified. To make matters worse, her doctor said she would have to have a hysterectomy, which would mean never having another child. It would also cause difficult hormonal issues. She was grief-stricken.

Terrance decided to fight in the spirit and rebuked the diagnosis. "Never going to accept it, never going to worry about it," he said.

Blair said her husband's strong faith built her own. "He knew something that I knew, but I didn't believe it was going to happen to me."

Despite Blair's crippling pain, she and her husband prayed and believed for a miracle.

Then Terrance said he had a dream in which Jesus reached into his wife's belly and pulled out the cancer with His hand.

Not long after that, Blair went to a pre-operative appointment with the surgeon who was scheduled to remove her uterus.

To his amazement, the tumors were gone and she was pregnant. The doctor exclaimed, "Your God has replaced your tumors with a baby."

Blair is now cancer free, pain free (except a little morning sickness) and expecting a baby in May.

"I didn't even want to tell this testimony, because I knew not everyone would believe, and it's hard to make people believe something so outrageous," Blair said, adding, "this is what God did for me. All I can do is just thank Him."

