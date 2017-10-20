Scientists Link Sugar Directly to Cancer

Scientists in Belgium have found sugars can stimulate the growth of cancerous tumors.

They believe certain types of sugar can essentially make cancer cells grow even faster, though they're not sure why it happens.

The scientists say the link between sugar and cancer has sweeping consequences and requires more research.



They say the findings could help create new diet plans for cancer patients.

Scientists are increasingly discovering a clear relationship between sugar and cancer, which has led them to two conclusions: sugar use contributes to cancer, and going without it can slow the growth of the disease.

