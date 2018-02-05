Am I Having a Stroke? Here Are the Symptoms and What You Should Do

Every year, about 185,000 people die from a stroke, so it's important to know the warning signs because time is the key factor in survival and recovery.

According to the National Stroke Association, symptoms of a stroke include:

Sudden numbness or weakness in your face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body;

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or understanding;

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes;

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness or loss of balance;

Sudden severe headache for no reason.

So what do you do if you're with someone and you think they may be having a stroke?

You need to act F.A.S.T. That acronym stands for:

Face: Does one side of the face droop? Can the person smile?

Arms: Can the person raise both arms equally?

Speech: Can the person repeat a simple phrase without slurred or strange speech?

Time: Call 9-1-1 quickly if you see any of these signs.

You can learn more about strokes, and how to prevent them, from the National Stroke Association. Here's a link to their website.

To be prepared in advance, you can locate a Stroke Center in your area by clicking here.

You can also call 1-800-STROKES (1-800-787-6537) if you want more information about strokes.