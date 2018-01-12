This Flu Season Is Bad, Here Are Four Tips to Keep You Well

Health officials say this is shaping up to be a bad flu season and many Americans are already feeling its effects.

The Centers for Disease Control warned of potentially widespread flu this year in at least 10 states, mostly in the south and southwest.

Here is what you can do to prevent getting the illness.

Tip 1: Get the flu vaccine

Tip 2: Avoid people who have the flu

Tip 3: Keep your hands clean

Tip 4: Strengthen your immune system by taking a probiotic and avoiding processed foods

*Click our video ABOVE to learn more tips to keep you from getting sick*

The latest statistics reveal more than 13,000 flu cases nationwide since October.

A 21-year-old in from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania died from the illness.

Kyler Baughman died just days after experiencing symptoms.

He was described by his family as being a "healthy young man".

His parents are now warning others that if you get sick, take care of it.

"Try to know your body," Kyler's father, Todd Baughman, said. "Whenever you have fever and you have it multiple days, don't let it go. Get it taken care of."

A mother in Boston, Massachusetts and a toddler in Ohio have also died.



The seasonal peak is not expected for a few more weeks.

