Struggling With Depression? You Can Rely on These 9 Bible Verses Every Day

Depression is a storm that overtakes the souls of many. It’s a storm that brings monstrous waves, huge swells, and at times makes you feel like you are going to capsize — possibly drown.

Even though you might feel hopelessly lost, remember that Jesus is in that boat with you.

The Bible was not created for us to read and feel good about every day, but to speak truth into our lives. One of these important truths is the strength and support God will give to you when you feel like your own strength and support has vanished.

Simply reading these Bible verses won’t heal you of your depression, but they will help you ground yourself in TRUTH so that when these feelings arise you can remember who you are rooted in.

Here are 9 Bible verses to remind you of the strength and love that the Lord gives you each and every day no matter what you do:

1. HE WILL GIVE YOU STRENGTH WHEN YOU FEEL POWERLESS.

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10

Some days you might feel like you have lost all your strength. That the world could go on perfectly fine without you. Remeber: You are loved and wanted by a God bigger than the entire universe.

When you are feeling lonely, anxious, or depressed look to our Heavenly Father, for He will give you the strength you need to keep going.

2. GOD IS ALWAYS BY YOUR SIDE, EVEN IN THE DARKEST OF MOMENTS

The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Deuteronomy 31:8

We have nothing to fear in life because God walks beside us. When you feel lonely remember that even if no one else is there, He is.

When you experience feelings of fear remember that He will never leave you. Other people will come and go but God will never leave you.

3. HE WILL PROTECT YOU

But you, Lord, are a shield around me, my glory, the One who lifts my head high.

Psalm 3:3

When you are feeling weak, hopeless, or lost look to God. He works as a shield around you, protecting you from harm. Even when you feel completely broken by the feelings of depression, He is still there to lift you up and shield you from harm.

When you are feeling depressed, remember that He is there to protect you. He will lift you out of your sorrows and place you on solid ground!

4. HE HEARS YOUR CRIES.

I waited patiently for the Lord; he turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear the Lord and put their trust in him. Psalm 40:1-3

He hears your cries and will rescue you from whatever pit you are in. He will steady you, and put a song in your heart, that you’ve never experienced before.

When others ignore your cries for help or your tears from pain, God will be there. Not only is He there, but He is waiting to lift you up out of the pit, and place you in a spot where you can stand firm.

5. HE IS NEAR TO THE BROKENHEARTED AND WILL SAVE THOSE WHOSE SPIRITS FEEL CRUSHED

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all; Psalm 34:18-19

When you are facing depression you can feel like your spirit is entirely crushed, like there is no life left in you. When you are experiencing this pain remember that he is near to you.

When you are feeling sad and upset, look to the God who created you and remember that He wants you, and He is near to you.

6. HE WILL BRING YOU REST WHEN YOU FEEL WEARY AND BURDENED

Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light. Matthew 11:28-30

When you feel like you can’t go on, and there is nothing left of your strength, remember that He is there to give you rest. When you feel like you have nothing left to give, and your body is burdened, look to Jesus.

He is not only the light for you at the end of a dark tunnel, but also a place of rest.

7. HE WILL RENEW YOUR STRENGTH, EVEN IF YOU FEEL HELPLESS

but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31

Depression can make you feel like there is not an ounce of strength left in your body. It can cause you to feel like you’ve reached a point of no return, but in reality, there is no pit too deep for God.

He will renew your strength, despite how helpless you feel.

8. HE WILL NOT BREAK YOU.

A bruised reed he will not break, and a smoldering wick he will not snuff out. In faithfulness, he will bring forth justice; Isaiah 42:3

In this Bible verse, we read that God will not break a bruised reed nor will He blow out a small flame. What is a bruised reed? It is a reed that is almost broken. What is a smoldering wick? A flame that has nearly gone out.

Sound similar to your feelings? It’s easy to feel like you are about to burn out, or about to break when you’re dealing with depression, but remember that God is there.

God will not break the reed, or blow out the flame. He is there to help nuture you and heal you.

9. NOTHING CAN SEPARATE YOU FROM THE LOVE OF GOD

neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38

Lastly, remember that there is nothing in this world that can separate you from the love of God. There is no sin too bad, no failure too deep, and no insecurity too large to ward off the love of God. While everything else in the world will fail you, He is the one constant that never will.

(H/T: The Blazing Center)