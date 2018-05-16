This Processed Food Ingredient Is So Horrible It Should Be Wiped Off The Earth

The World Health Organization wants to wipe trans fats from the face of the earth. This week the global health institution recommended all countries ban trans fats within the next five years.

Some countries, such as the United States, already issued a trans fat ban. In 2015, the United States government warned the food industry to get rid of them within three years. That ban takes effect next month.

Trans fats, also called "hydrogenated" oils, are in processed foods, especially baked goods. They are an inexpensive way to prolong a product's shelf life.

However, trans fats have been shown to cause a number of health issues, including early death from heart disease. In fact, an estimated half a million people reportedly died as a result of consuming trans fats.

Dr. Michael Aziz, a Manhattan internist, told CBN News the chemical composition of plastic is very similar to man-made trans fats. He said while some fats are healthy, trans fats can kill.

"Trans fats are really like plastics," he explained. "And when we eat them, they incorporate in our cells and the cells cannot communicate, or talk to one another. In turn, hormones are disturbed, weight gain follows. But more troubling, the risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke, infertility, goes up."

Although the US Food and Drug Administration warned food manufacturers to stop selling items containing trans fats by June 18th of next month, it's unclear how many of them are complying with the new order or what, if any, punishment comes with non-compliance.

Consumers can determine whether an item contains trans fats by checking the list of ingredients for the word, "hydrogenated" before an oil.