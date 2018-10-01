American Academy of Pediatrics Guidelines Support Surgical and Hormonal Transition of Children

CBN News' Mark Martin interviewed Dr. Michelle Cretella with the American College of Pediatricians about the new guidelines.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have released new guidelines for doctors to support surgical and hormonal transition of transgender children.

The guidelines actually outline how pediatricians and parents can back adolescents in their gender choices.

In the guidelines definitions, it is explained to physicians that although "sex or natal gender is a label generally male or female, gender identity 'is one's internal sense of who one is, which results from a multifaceted interaction of biological traits, developmental influences, and environmental conditions. It can be fluid, shifting in different contexts,'" according to the AAP.

The use of hormones to allow adolescents going through puberty to develop secondary sex characteristics of the opposite biological sex is discussed in the organization's recommendations.

Although surgical methods to change one's sex is reserved for adults, the AAP states "they are occasionally pursued during adolescence on a case-by-case basis, considering the necessity and benefit to the adolescent's overall health."

Other areas that are examined include mental health implications, gender-affirmative care, developmental considerations, medical management, health disparities, family acceptance, safe schools and communities, and medical education.

