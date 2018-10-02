Research Team Reveals Even More Evidence That Coffee is Good for You

Coffee drinkers, rejoice!

Even if you drink instant, decaf, or even good old regular Joe, new research reveals that even the heaviest coffee drinkers are less likely to die earlier than people who don't drink coffee.

And if you are not a coffee lover, there's good reason to start drinking it. A research team at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) looked at the results of a large genetic study conducted in the UK with more than 500,000 people participating. The subjects gave blood and answered questions about their lifestyle and general health.

The NCI team examined those who drank coffee among the study's participants, including how much and what kind of coffee. They also researched death rates among the study's subjects over 10 years.

The team reported people who drank coffee, no matter how much or what kind they drank, were less likely to die in that same 10-year period as non-coffee drinkers. Their results were published in the July edition of JAMA, a publication of the American Medical Association.

"There has been concern about the health effects of heavy coffee drinking, particularly in participants with common genetic polymorphisms that affect caffeine metabolism," the researchers wrote.

Other health benefits attributed to coffee include lower inflammation in the body, the intake essential nutrients and a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes. Researchers also found that coffee can protect the drinker from Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Click here to see a list of 13 health benefits of coffee that are based on science.