Superbugs: One Doctor's Race to Stop an Epidemic

Terrifying "superbugs" are fooling doctors and spreading in hospitals. Our best medicines can't stop them.

The rampant use of antibiotics is a major factor behind the superbug phenomenon, and the bugs are outsmarting the drugs.

Tens of thousands of patients are now dying from infections that used to be easily treated. Antibiotics simply aren't working anymore. We need new, better ones, but drug companies typically don't develop them because "Big Pharma" tends to lose money on them.

Pat Robertson talks with Dr. Matt McCarthy about his book, Superbugs, on Monday's 700 Club.

Infectious disease doctor and researcher Dr. Matt McCarthy serves on the front lines of this crisis at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

In his new book, Superbugs: The Race to Stop an Epidemic, he offers a glimmer of hope: a new way to both cure and prevent future superbug infections with a single treatment.

Dr. McCarthy himself tested this rare, new antibiotic on some of his sickest patients with impressive results.

