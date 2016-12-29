Congress Ready to Cut UN Funding After Anti-Israel Vote

Congress is threatening to strip the United Nations of funding following an anti-Israel resolution that condemns the Jewish state as an obstacle to peace in the Middle East.

The resolution, which President Obama refused to veto, called Jewish homes in parts of Jerusalem and biblical Judea and Samaria illegal under international law, a move that reversed years of U.S. policy on the matter.

The resolution sparked an outcry of anger across all major political parties in the U.S. Democrats and Republicans alike condemned the resolution and expressed bipartisan support for America's strongest ally in the Middle East. The cry grew louder following Secretary of State John Kerry's speech Wednesday in which he singled-out Israel as the obstacle to peace in the region.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Congress is wasting no time to undo what many call the Obama Adminstration's final "assault" on the Jewish state.

"The disgraceful anti-Israel resolution passed by the UNSC was apparently only the opening salvo in the Obama administration's final assault on Israel," Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) told the Free Beacon. "President Obama, Secretary Kerry, Ambassador Power, and their colleagues should remember that the United States Congress reconvenes on January 3rd, and under the Constitution we control the taxpayer funds they would use for their anti-Israel initiatives."

"The 115th Congress must stop the current administration's vicious attack on our great ally Israel, and address the major priorities of the incoming administration," Cruz added.

"The Obama administration has finally trained their sights on Israel and is trying to exploit this unelected and unaccountable international body to impose their resolution of the Palestinian issue on Israel," one senior congressional aide reportedly told the Free Beacon. "Enough is enough."

Other actions by Congress could include expelling Palestinian diplomats from U.S. soil and cutting back on ties with foreign nations that voted in favor of the resolution.

Despite rumors that this will not be the last of the Obama Administration's actions against Israel before January, President-elect Donald Trump has remained clear about his support for Israel. He says Israel will find a friend in the U.S. again when he takes office.

"We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect," Trump said on Twitter. "They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!"