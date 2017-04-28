Israel Downs Syrian Drone with Patriot Missile

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel took out a Syrian reconnaissance drone that entered its airspace late Thursday, following an overnight airstrike on a weapons warehouse near the Damascus International Airport. The IDF did not provide further details on the drone or where the wreckage landed.

While Israel did not officially admit responsibility for the airstrike, Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz told Army Radio Israel has made its intents clear.

"The incident in Syria corresponds completely with Israel's policy to act to prevent Iran's smuggling of advanced weapons via Syria to Hezbollah," Katz said, without explicitly confirming Israel's involvement.

A Syrian military source reportedly said, "The missiles were fired from the occupied territory, which led to explosions on the ground and property damage," Lebanese media reported.

The Syrian regime has yet to succeed with threats to strike Israel with "deadly" force.

In April, Israeli anti-missile defense systems neutralized a Syrian missile that penetrated Israeli airspace.

Israel's multi-level anti-missile defense batteries also include the Iron Dome for shorter-range rockets and missiles and David's Sling for medium-range.