Nikki Haley: It's a New Day for Israel at the United Nations

United States Ambassador Nikki Haley told 600 delegates from more than 90 countries Tuesday that it was a "new day for Israel at the United Nations."

Haley's vow was issued during a speech before the World Jewish Congress' Plenary Assembly in New York.

There she rebuked the U.N., saying it must stop singling out the Jewish state and acknowledge that Iran is the real source of instability and terror in the Middle East.

Her words echoed those of U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, who during a stop in Tel Aviv also named the Islamic Republic as the chief threat in the region.

"My goal is to further strengthen our partnerships in this region to deter and defeat threats, and ultimately, to temper our adversaries' designs," he said.

Continuing her rebuke of the U.N., Haley suggested the global body was cut from the same cloth as "the BDS movement and the global rise in anti-Semitism."

"They all seek to delegitimize Israel. They are all efforts to intimidate her friends and embolden her enemies," she charged.

Under the Trump administration, Haley vowed the U.S. would "no longer be silent as Israel is unfairly attacked at the United Nations."

"As long as I'm America's representative at the U.N., I am going to stand for human rights and I am going to stand for the truth. And that means I am going to stand for Israel," she said.