Jerusalem Holocaust Memorial, Jewish Agency Speak Out on Charlotte Riots

JERUSALEM, Israel – Jerusalem's Yad VaShem Holocaust Memorial called the neo-Nazi riots in Charlotteville a sober reminder of the importance of rejecting hatred and xenophobia, saying it's "very concerned by the images, hateful rhetoric and subsequent violence" emanating from the rally.

"In our post-Holocaust global society, there is no room for racism or antisemitism. The anti-Jewish ideology of the Nazis was a precursor to the eventual murderous policy and extermination of six million Jews. These images are yet another reminder that we must remain vigilant about educating the public regarding hatred and xenophobia," their statement read. "Yad Vashem is determined to continue raising public awareness on this topic through its vast educational and commemorative activities. The memory of the Holocaust – and its meanings today – is more relevant than ever to our society worldwide."

Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky also issued a warning on what took place in Charlottesville.

"I am deeply concerned by the expressions of antisemitism and other forms of racism and hatred exhibited at the neo-Nazi rally this past weekend in Charlottesville, and I am horrified by the death of a protester at the hands of one of the marchers.

"There is no place for such hate speech or violence in any democratic society, and I am confident that American authorities will do everything in their power to bring the perpetrators to justice. No student, Jewish or otherwise, should feel threatened at his or her university, and Jewish students at the University of Virginia should know that the local Hillel staff is available to them at all times, as is the Jewish Agency Israel Fellow at UVA."