Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageIsraelNews
CBNNews.com

Netanyahu Facing Corruption Charges: His Reps Reject 'Unfounded Claims'

08-04-2017
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Photo Courtesy GPO
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Photo Courtesy GPO

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Israeli Police confirmed those allegations when it requested a gag order on its negotiations to recruit Netanyahu's former aide as a witness.

The man, Ari Harow, reportedly provided information that indicated criminal connections between himself, the prime minister and people in the prime minister's circles.

Representatives for Netanyahu issued a statement saying the allegations were false.

"We completely reject the unfounded claims made against the prime minister. The campaign to change the government is underway, but it is destined to fail, for a simple reason: there won't be anything because there was nothing."

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles