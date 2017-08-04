Netanyahu Facing Corruption Charges: His Reps Reject 'Unfounded Claims'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Israeli Police confirmed those allegations when it requested a gag order on its negotiations to recruit Netanyahu's former aide as a witness.

The man, Ari Harow, reportedly provided information that indicated criminal connections between himself, the prime minister and people in the prime minister's circles.

Representatives for Netanyahu issued a statement saying the allegations were false.

"We completely reject the unfounded claims made against the prime minister. The campaign to change the government is underway, but it is destined to fail, for a simple reason: there won't be anything because there was nothing."