Is Trump's Jerusalem Declaration an Opportunity to Build Third Temple?

President Trump's announcement to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is being seen as a huge step toward establishing the Third Temple.

CBN News reported on what the Bible says about building a third temple.

Reaction to Trump's declaration has been controversial with dire warnings from around the globe that it would spark mass violence and widespread instability across the Middle East.

But a number of Jewish activists who hope to rebuild the Holy Temple are encouraged by the President's action.

"What he did last night was an enormous step in bringing the Temple," Asaf Fried, official spokesman for the United Temple Movement, an association of organizations working towards making the Third Temple a reality, told Breaking Israel News last week.

He added, "This necessarily had to come from a non-Jew in order to bring them into the process, so they will be able to take their part in the Temple."

Fried describes Trump as a modern-day Persian King Cyrus the Great. He pointed to Proverbs 21:1 which says, "Like channeled water is the mind of the king in Hashem's (God's) hand; He directs it to whatever He wishes."

"There have been amazing advances towards bringing the Temple this year. It was clear that Trump was part of that process, guided by Hasehm (God)," said Fried.

Meanwhile, Evangelical leader and author Lance Wallnau also sees Trump as a Cyrus.

Earlier this year he told CBN News, "Trump has the Cyrus anointing to navigate in chaos."

According to the Bible, Cyrus ruled over ancient Babylon and made a decree that the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem should be rebuilt. He also allowed Jews to return to Jerusalem to help in the rebuilding.



"He came in, this king, as a secular ruler and decreed for the building of the house of the Lord. He literally made it possible for the Jews to end the captivity," explained Wallnau.

Meanwhile, Rabbi Hillel Weiss, spokesman for the nascent Sanhedrin warned that there may be many pitfalls to prevent a third temple from being built.

"Trump is facing enormous political pressures," he said.

"The borders of Jerusalem are still open to negotiation. The Temple Mount is still not a settled issue and the United Nations is working hard at trying to convince the world the Jews have no place there. If Trump is to succeed, the Jews have to come together in unity in order for him to remain strong," said Rabbi Weiss.

