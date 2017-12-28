Israel and U.S. Create Secret Plan to Counter Iran

The United States and Israel are working hand in hand to counter dangerous Iranian activity in the Middle East. According to Axios News, a strategic partnership agreement was reached during a secret meeting between Israeli and U.S. officials in the White House on December 12th.

A senior U.S. official told Axios that after two days of talks the U.S. and Israel "reached at a joint document which included understandings on countering Iranian actions in the region."

The official said the document's goal was to translate President Trump's Iran speech into concrete strategic goals regarding Iran.

"The U.S. and Israel see eye to eye the different developments in the region and especially those that are connected to Iran," the official told Axios. "We reached at understandings regarding the strategy and the policy needed to counter Iran. Our understandings deal with the overall strategy but also with concrete goals, way of action and the means which need to be used to get obtain those goals."

Israel and the U.S. have decided to form several joint groups focused on keeping Iran from becoming a nuclear power, countering Iranian activity in the region, preventing Iranian ballistic missiles development, and preparing for possible future conflicts with Iran, Syria, Gaza and Lebanon.

Iran has been steadily gaining more power in the region by supporting the terror group Hezbolla in Lebanon and entrenchment efforts in war-torn Syria. If Iranian power is unchecked, it could pose a violent threat to Israel and the United States.

Despite the strengthened U.S.-Israeli alliance, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump would fail at his efforts to contain Iran.

"Reagan was more powerful and smarter than Trump, and he was a better actor in making threats," Khamenei said in a speech carried on state television.