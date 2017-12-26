Israel's Prime Minister Makes Big Promise to Tourists for Next Christmas

Rain or shine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, promised Christians he'll "always be here for you" in a video he posted to Facebook on Christmas Eve.

Standing on a balcony overlooking Jerusalem, Netanyahu wished Christians around the world a Merry Christmas and invited them to visit the holy city.

He also made a huge promise to those who choose to go to Israel – a tour of the country with Netanyahu himself as tour guide.

"Think of all the places you an walk – you can go to the 'Jesus Boat' in the Sea of Galilee, you can get to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher right behind me," Netanyahu said. "Any places that you want to visit in the footsteps of Jesus, and the origin of our Judeo-Christian heritage."

People from around the world loved the invitation and went on to praise his role as a leader, while others shared in celebrating the Christmas cheer.

One comment said, "This is an amazing thing, a wonderful man and leader. God bless you Sir, praying for the Peace of Israel...God bless Israel, God Bless America. May we ever be friends!! Merry Christmas!!"

Another wrote, "Israel is blessed to call you their leader! America will ALWAYS have your back!"

Others promised that they'd take him up on his offer of a special tour.

"Thank you, Prime Minister! Blessings to you, your family, and Israel! By faith, Next Year in Jerusalem! Sign me up for that tour!"

"Thank you Mr. Prime Minister, I do believe I will take you up on that invitation. God's promise to Abraham was "I will make you into a great nation and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing."

"The strength of Israel and the wisdom of leaders such as you, should be an inspiration to the entire world."