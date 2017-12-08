Palestinians 'Rage' over Trump's Jerusalem Move, 1 Killed in Clashes

JERUSALEM, Israel – With threats of terror attacks and calls for rage in the wake of President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Israeli security services prepared for the worst.

Palestinians clashed with security forces for the second day on Friday, and a 30-year-old Gazan was reportedly killed in skirmishes with Israeli troops along the Gaza border.

The Israeli military issued a statement saying soldiers had "fired selectively at two main instigators" as the violence escalated and confirmed hitting them.

Over in Jerusalem, the holy city was relatively quiet at midday following Muslim prayers on the Temple Mount.

"Our units are located and can respond if necessary," Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told CBN News. "We're hoping that this afternoon will continue to be relatively calm and quiet and that Israeli police won't have to respond to any illegal or violent demonstrations."

The Damascus Gate just outside the walls of Jerusalem's Old City has been the scene of major disturbances, but on Friday there were only minor skirmishes and a small crowd shouting slogans.

One slogan called for martyrs and suicide attacks. One Muslim man expressed his view of Jerusalem's future.

"Jerusalem will be the capital of the world for Islamic empire. We will right the justice for everybody all over the world," a man named AbdulKarim Mohammed As'ad said.

Rioting broke out in the West Bank (Judea and Samaria) and the Gaza Strip on Thursday, with protesters chanting "Trump, you will see, Palestine will be free." And clashes continued on Friday in the P.A.-controlled city of Bethlehem and other parts of the West Bank.

Palestinians consider all of Jerusalem theirs and want at least the eastern sector of the city, which includes the Old City's Temple Mount, Western Wall and historic churches, to be the capital of a future state.

Following President Trump's speech, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called for three days of rage.

Abbas traveled to Jordan on Thursday to rally Arab support against Trump. He said that Trump had effectively withdrawn the U.S. from its role as a fair mediator between Israel and the Palestinians.

"We believe America, with this position, has distanced itself greatly as a political actor in the Middle East because it will not get back its previous role here," Abbas told reporters.

In Jordan, where more than 60 percent of the population is Palestinian, Jordanians protested outside the U.S. Embassy.

And in Iran, demonstrators condemned Trump's decision and Iranian leaders called for a third intifada (armed Palestinian uprising.)

Another senior P.A. official, Jabril Rajoub, said that Vice President Mike Pence is not welcome in the Palestinian areas when he visits later this month.

Pence was due to meet with Abbas in Bethlehem, but Rajoub said the meeting would not take place.

In his speech, Trump said two decades of not moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem hadn't brought peace. Reports say his peace team believes that the Palestinians and other Arab countries need the U.S. too much to cut ties at this time and so the peace process will weather the current storm.