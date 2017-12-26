Push Is On for More Embassies to Move to Jerusalem

Just three weeks after US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and begin preparations to move the US Embassy there, more than 10 countries are considering the same move.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely told Israel Radio the talks are taking place, though she declined to specify the countries.

"I can only say that there are more than 10 countries," Israel Hayom quoted her as saying. "We, at the Foreign Ministry, are working intelligently with each one. Every country has a different background."

"There are plenty more countries in the works," she continued. "I know this because the Foreign Ministry is currently in the middle of important and meaningful efforts with these countries, some of which are European."

Guatemala, with its strong evangelical population, is the first country to follow suit.

"I spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. We discussed the excellent relations between the countries since Guatemala's support for the establishment of Israel. One of the most relevant subjects was the return of the embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem. I have instructed the foreign minister to begin coordinating the implementation of the move. G-d bless you," said evangelical Christian and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, the Government Press Office reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Morales for the decision.



"Last night I spoke with my friend, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales. I thanked him for Guatemala's support for us in the UN [General Assembly] vote and I expressed my hope that he would follow in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump, recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and begin to move the embassy to it," Netanyahu told Israeli parliamentarians at the Knesset Monday.

In related news, the Jerusalem-based Friends of Zion Heritage Center announced a global campaign to encourage other countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

The ministry kicked off its campaign with a colorful banner in Jerusalem thanking the US and Guatemalan presidents for their support of Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state.

Evangelical leader and author Dr. Mike Evans called it a "must see site in Jerusalem."

Earlier this month, Evans presented the Friends of Zion award to President Trump in a ceremony in the Oval Office attended by faith leaders representing more than 150 million Christians worldwide.

"The Friends of Zion Heritage Center has become one of the central institutions in the State of Israel influencing the world and strengthening Israel's relations globally while fortifying the pillars of the State of Israel," FOZ said in a statement.