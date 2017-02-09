ISIS Claims Responsibility for Rocket Attack on Israel

ISIS says it's responsible for firing rockets from Egypt into southern Israel Wednesday night.

Gazan media reported the Sinai branch of ISIS was behind a missile attack on the Israeli port town of Eilat, The Jerusalem Post said.

The newspaper also said ISIS proudly reported in a message to the media that they were behind the attack and bragged that they planned to launch more attacks.

Israel Defense Forces said four missiles were fired, and Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system shot down three.

The Post reports the rocket that was not shot down landed in open territory near Eilat.

Gazan media said ISIS launched seven missiles altogether.

Authorities reported no injuries or damage.

Eilat's threat level was lowered Thursday morning, and police reported the city will run as normal.

It's the first time the Iron Dome has shot down rockets directed at the port town since the war against Hamas in 2014.

The Sinai branch of ISIS is thought to have attacked targets in Israel several times in the past, Independent reported.