Jewish Cemetery in Philadelphia Vandalized

JERUSALEM, Israel – More than 100 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia were knocked down over the weekend, the second incident in less than a week.

On Sunday morning, a man visiting his father's gravesite at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery came across the desecrated gravestones, some of which were broken and others just knocked over.

Police say a criminal "mischief-institutional vandalism" investigation will be conducted.

The vandalism follows a similar incident at the Chesed Shel Emet Cemetery outside St. Louis, Missouri, last week, when vandals desecrated more than 100 headstones.

Vice President Mike Pence made headlines when he visited the cemetery to pitch in with hundreds of local residents who came to repair the damage.