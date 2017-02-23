VP Pence Takes a Stand for 'Mercy and Truth'

JERUSALEM, Israel – On Wednesday, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited the Chesed Shel Emet(h) cemetery, where more than 150 Jewish gravesites were desecrated earlier this week.

The Bible says God will take a stand against the enemy's evil intentions.

"So shall they fear the name of the Lord from the west and His glory from the rising of the sun; when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord will lift up a standard against him." (Isaiah 59:19)

Mike Pence, a Bible-believing Christian, proved himself such a standard, indeed a "doer" of the Word. (James 1:22-24).

"There is no place in America for hatred, prejudice or acts of violence, or anti-Semitism," Pence said as he praised residents who came out to repair the tombstones knocked over by vandals.

Less than 70 years since the Nazi Holocaust, Americans are experiencing some of the same phenomena that Europeans saw in the 30s. Some have said if one doesn't learn from history, it's bound to repeat itself.

While Jews are not the only targets, the rise in anti-Semitic incidents across America (more than 70 threats against Jewish community centers and institutions since the beginning of the year) must be confronted.

The people who came to repair the desecrated graves are taking a stand for America's freedom.

"I must tell you that the people of Missouri are inspiring the nation by your love and care for this place and the Jewish community," he continued. "I want to thank you for that inspiration, for showing the world what American is all about."

A day earlier, President Trump called the threats "unacceptable."

'The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil," the president said.

"Hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country founded on the promise of individual freedom. The president has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable," a White House statement read.

Proverbs 3:2-4 says not to forsake mercy and truth (the name of the vandalized cemetery) that we may find favor in the sight of God and man.

"Let not mercy and truth forsake you; Bind them around your neck, Write them on the tablet of your heart and so find favor and high esteem in the sight of God and man." (Proverbs 3:2-14)

May Americans continue to take a stand for mercy and truth against forces coming against the foundational precepts upon which the nation was founded.