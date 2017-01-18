Displaying
Bible Comes Alive in Rare Pictures of Holy Land

01-18-2017
New breathtaking images reveal what Israel looked like more than 100 years ago. 

New pictures from the Oregon State University Visual Instruction Department transports viewers back to the 20th century to see Israel how it has seldom been seen before. 

The photos reveal that the Holy Land was a very different place. From harsh rocky deserts, to scaling mountains, it is a far cry from the nation teeming with cities today. However, that does not mean this nation wasn't buzzing with life. 

From shepherds riding horseback, to Jesus' hometown, to the place where Abraham tried to sacrifice Isaac, these  black and white pictures show the everyday lives of the people who called the Holy Land their home and bring the Bible to life.

*Watch the slideshow above to see all the pictures*

