Christian Leaders Descend on Nation's Capital to Take a Stand for Israel

WASHINGTON – This week, more than 250 leaders with Christians United For Israel are in the nation's capital to speak up for Israel in light of the United Nation's recent controversial resolution.

The resolution declared all settlements in Judea and Samaria -- also known as the West Bank -- "occupied Palestinian territory." The Obama administration abstained from voting for the U.N. measure, saying it lacked balance - a move that ultimately allowed the resolution to pass.

Now Christian leaders are pushing lawmakers to back bills that slam the U.N. anti-settlements resolution and force the president to move the Israeli Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the resolution shameful and CUFI leaders agree. The group's founder and chairman, John Hagee, had a strong message of support for Netanyahu Tuesday night.

"Mr. Prime Minister, CUFI has answered the call tonight. All 3.3 million of us stand with you and stand with Israel and stand with the Jewish people," Hagee declared.

The two CUFI-backed bills blast the U.N. resolution and would cut in half embassy security across the world until the U.S .Embassy is moved to Jerusalem.

"There are millions of Christian Zionists across the country who are incensed at the Obama administration's treatment of Israel," Hagee said. "And we will make our voice heard both in the halls of Congress and at the ballot box."