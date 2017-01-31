Friendship Restored: Trump, Netanyahu to Discuss These Vital Issues

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is speaking out strongly against Iran's weekend ballistic missile test launch, the latest violation of U.N. Resolution 2231, which prohibits test launches for an eight-year period.

At Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon's request, the Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting on the missile launch, saying Iran's aggression "is directed toward the entire Western world," not just Israel.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., a strong opponent of the U.S.-led nuclear deal, said Iran must be held accountable for defying the resolution.

"No longer will Iran be given a pass for its repeated ballistic missile violations, continued support of terrorism, human rights abuses and other hostile activities that threaten international peace and security," Corker said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to meet at the White House on February 15. The meeting represents the first time the two leaders will sit down together since Trump took office.

Netanyahu's office said they'll discuss areas of cooperation vital to the security of both countries, with Iran expected to top the agenda. Netanyahu also called the weekend ballistic missile launch yet another violation of the U.N. resolution.

In a recent interview with CBN News, senior Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani spoke of a renewed relationship between the U.S. and Israel.

"First, let's begin with the fact that we're back to our normal relationship, which is friendship," the former New York City mayor told CBN News. "Second, I think it's going to be better than that because I think President Trump has a very high regard for Israel. I think he sees Israel as a critical part of his effort to defeat radical Islamic terrorism. I think he sees Israel as a resource – not just an ally, but a resource and – I know he's surrounded by a group of advisors who have similar views, so I think we can make the friendship even stronger than it was."

Netanyahu also said he would raise the issue of renewing sanctions against Iran and discuss what he called "the failed nuclear deal."