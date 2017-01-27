'Enemies of Israel Will End Up in Ash Bin of History' Netanyahu Says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning enemies who threaten Israel that they will end up in the "ash bin" of history.

The prime minister spoke to a crowd at a Holocaust memorial on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

He said there's anti-Semitism in the West, but the greatest danger comes from Iran.

Netanyahu told the gathering at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem that President Trump understands the dangers of the Iran nuclear deal.

In 2015, Iran agreed to a deal with world powers including the U.S. to limit its ability to enrich uranium in exchange for the removal of international economic sanctions.

Netanyahu said Israel will take all the necessary measures to stop Tehran from getting nuclear weapons, including working with the Trump administration.

Trump vowed at times during the presidential campaign either to walk away from the deal or to renegotiate.

It is not clear what action he will take now that he is in office.