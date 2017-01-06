Netanyahu Thanks Congress for Rejecting UN Resolution

JERUSALEM, Israel -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday for rejecting the recent anti-Israel United Nations Security Council resolution.

"After the outrageous anti-Israel resolution at the U.N., the U.S. House of Representatives voted yesterday resoundingly to support Israel and reject this one-sided resolution," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Just two weeks ago, the U.S. abstained from voting against UNSC resolution 2334, which condemned Israeli "settlements" communities in biblical Judea and Samaria, a.k.a. the West Bank, as occupied Palestinian territories. It also included the Old City of Jerusalem and most Jewish holy sites like the West Wall and Temple Mount.

Secretary of State John Kerry later justified the U.S. position by saying they viewed it as the only way to save the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Israel and its friends in the US saw it as a betrayal.

On Thursday, the House passed its own resolution condemning the UN resolution as "one-sided" and calling for it to be "repealed or fundamentally altered."

The House resolution said the UN resolution "effectively lends legitimacy to efforts by the Palestinian Authority to impose its own solution through international organizations and through unjustified boycotts or divestment campaigns against Israel."

The Senate passed a similar non-binding resolution earlier in the week. Twelve Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, joined dozens of Republicans in voting for the resolution.

"Democrats and Republicans alike know that the Western Wall isn't occupied territory," Netanyahu said.

"They voted to either repeal the resolution at the UN or change it—and that's exactly what we intend to do. I want to thank the US House of Representatives which reflects the tremendous support Israel enjoys among the American people," Netanyahu said.

"Thank you, America. Thank you, Congress."