Trump Team Begins Mulling U.S Embassy Move to Jerusalem

Just two days after taking office, President Donald Trump is taking action to improve US-Israeli relations -- starting with a phone call to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- plus there's an unconfirmed report the administration will soon announce it’s moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

A reporter for Israel's Channel 2 tweeted Sunday that an unnamed source told him Trump would make the announcement Monday.

BREAKING: President of the United States Donald Trump will announce tomorrow move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem - (Channel 2). — Israel News Feed (@IsraelHatzolah) January 22, 2017

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, released a statement telling reporters to “stay tuned” for more information, The Jerusalem Post reports.

"We are the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject," Spicer said. "There will be a further announcement on that.”

He added, “The president-elect has been very clear that Israel has not gotten the attention or respect it deserves in the last eight years. He intends to really show his respect for Israel (and) the importance of it in the Middle East."

Spicer said Trump has consulted with newly appointed Israeli ambassador David Friedman, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson and his son-in-law and choice for senior adviser, Jared Kushner, who is Jewish on whether to proceed with the move.

In response, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat issued the following statement:

"I applaud President Trump on his historic announcement that the White House has begun discussions regarding moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem,” the statement said. “President Trump has proven that he is a true friend of the State of Israel and a leader who keeps his promises. This evening's announcement has sent a clear message to the world that the US recognizes Jerusalem as the indivisible capital of the State of Israel. We will provide any and all necessary assistance to the US administration to ensure that the embassy move is done seamlessly and efficiently."

Critics say moving the embassy would incite anger from the Arab world because the Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their own.

President Obama warned against the move before leaving office, saying, "When sudden unilateral moves are made that speak to the core issues or sensitivities of either side, that can be explosive. "

Since the Obama administration's decision to back a U.N resolution, which in part declared Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) to be illegal, U.S. lawmakers have moved to show support for Israel.

Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) have introduced legislation to combat anti-Israel bias at the United Nations. The bill proposes cutting funds to the U.N. and its affiliates who back the resolution.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Trump’s nominee to serve as United Nations Ambassador, said during her Senate confirmation hearing, that the passage of the resolution was a "kick in the gut" against America's closest ally and she supports moving the embassy.