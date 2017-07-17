Pence Promises to Move US Embassy to Jerusalem

Monday night at the Christians United for Israel Summit, Vice President Mike Pence promised the crowd of 5,000 that the Trump administration will eventually move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"I promise you that the day will come when President Donald Trump moves the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," Pence said. "It is not a question of if; it is only when."

Pence gave the keynote address at the summit in Washington. During his speech, the Vice President told the crowd that the United States will stand with Israel now, tomorrow, and forever.

Pence said, "Under President Donald Trump, if the world knows nothing else, then the world will know this, America stands with Israel, now and always."

Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer, speaking ahead of Pence, praised Vice President Pence.

Many who attended told CBN News, it's not just about being politically correct, it's about being right with God and defending Israel.

"Everybody is on the same page. Everybody is working on the unity and scripture tells us to pray for peace of Jerusalem," said Daniel Mamatela.



CBN's own Emily Jones highlighted the anti-Semitism taking place against Jews on college campuses.

Jones said, "What is so disgusting, is once was called blatant anti-Semitism, is now called the new social justice movement. But this time there are no safe spaces for Jews."

The Vice-President ended his speech by quoting Jeremiah 29:11, and then told the crowd the best days of Israel are yet to come.

