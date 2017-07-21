Violence and Tensions Reach Breaking Point in Jerusalem

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas announced Friday that the Palestinian leadership will "freeze contacts" with Israel "on all levels." It is uncertain when or if communication between the two governments will continue.

Shortly following the announcement terrorists broke into a private home in Judea and Samaria and stabbed four Israeli civilians, killing three of them.

Abbas' announcement and the terror attack that followed come after days of deadly protests in response to Israel's decision to place metal detectors near the entrance of the Temple Mount. The metal detectors follow a terror attack in which three Palestinian terrorists launched an unprovoked attack on Israeli police officers on the Temple Mount last week, killing two officers.

While Palestinians are accusing Israel of disrupting the already tense status quo of the Temple Mount, Israeli leaders say the metal detectors are there to ensure a terror attack never happens there again.

"This is not a political issue, but a security related," Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat said. "No one is trying the change the status quo on Temple Mount, and I call on all Muslim residents to calm the spirits, avoid violence and listen to the police."

However, the Islamic Wakf, which controls the Temple Mount believe the metal detectors at the holy site is just an attempt by Israel to regain control of the Temple Mount.

"We object to these metal detectors because they seize the control we have as the Wakf to direct al-Aksa Mosque," said the mosque's director Sheikh Omar Kiswani. "This is a breach for an internal case: Al-Aksa Mosque is for Muslims – only for Muslims – and we will never accept these metal detectors."

To further complicate the situation, the Palestinian Authority and the Wakf Islamic Trust ordered Muslims to flood the Temple Mount for Friday prayers and close all other mosques in the city.

Riots broke out as Muslims began throwing stones and glass bottles at Israeli police officers. The Police responded and three Palestinians were killed while dozens were hospitalized in clashes.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Wednesday that the US was "very concerned about tensions surrounding the Temple Mount/Haram Al-Sharif, a site holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians, and calls upon the State of Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to make a good faith effort to reduce tensions, to find a solution that assures public safety and the security of the site and maintains the status quo."