'No Longer the United Nations' Punching Bag': Why Hope Is Rising in Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel — U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley visited Israel this week and declared the time of Israel being bullied at the U.N. is over.

Haley found Israeli leaders eager to thank her for the new role she's playing.



"President Trump and you I think have changed the discourse, drawn new standards and everybody is taking up, and that's great. I think it makes a world of difference, both for Israel and the U.S.," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said the Trump administration has given Israel new hope.

"With your support, we see the beginning of a new era. Israel is no longer alone in the United Nations. Israel is no longer the United Nations' punching bag," Rivlin said.



Haley says the U.N. has been nothing but a bully when it comes to Israel.



"I feel somewhat guilty because all what I did in the United Nations was to tell the truth and I have never taken kindly to bullies, and the U.N. has bullied Israel for a very long time and we are not going to let that happen anymore. It is a new day for Israel in the United Nations," she declared.



Part of that new day includes Haley's stern threat to pull the U.S. out of the U.N. Human Rights Council, a group she called a "forum for politics, hypocrisy and evasion."



"It's hard to accept that this council has never considered a resolution on Venezuela, and yet it adopted five biased resolutions in March against a single country, Israel. It is essential that this council address its chronic anti-Israel bias if it is to have any credibility," she said.



Former U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann came to Israel at the same time as Haley for a Jerusalem prayer breakfast.



"Today it's very clear that the United States is back where we have historically have been, back in Israel's corner and I think Israel sees Nikki Haley's visit here as a real positive," Bachmann said.



Bachmann believes Haley is one of the new Trump administration's brightest lights.



"She is marvelous and I think everyone was surprised how bold and forthright and clear. She has so much clarity on the issue of Israel and the United States' relationship with Israel and as the United States ambassador, she's announcing to the world that the United States of America has Israel's back. We see Israel as our ally and it's a paradigm shift in the way that the United States deals with the U.N.," Bachmann said.



During her visit, Haley flew to Israel's southern border next to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. She examined a tunnel once used by Hamas to infiltrate Israel and she met with civilians who live on the front lines.

The visit provided Haley with even more evidence of the threats facing Israel and its people.

