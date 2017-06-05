Senate Urges Trump To Make the Jerusalem Embassy Move

The Senate urged President Donald Trump Monday night to fulfill his campaign promise and move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Politico reports that the Senate voted 90-0 on a resolution recognizing the 50th anniversary of Jerusalem's reunification after the Six Day War. The measure "calls upon the president and all United States officials to abide by" a law from 1995 that urged then-President Bill Clinton to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Since then, Republican and Democratic presidents have signed six-month waivers that delay the embassy move in hopes of brokering a successful peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians first. President Trump signed the delay waiver Thursday, but Sean Spicer quickly assured the American people that the deal is still on the table.

"No one should consider this step in any way to be a retreat from the President's strong support for Israel and for the US-Israeli relationship. The President made this decision to maximize the chance of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians, fulfilling a solemn obligation to defend America's national security interest. But he has repeatedly stated his intention is to move the embassy. The question is not if that move happens, but when," Spicer said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hopes this latest vote will reinforce America's positive relationship with Israel and Trump's promise to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's true capital.

"While we know that Israel continues to face a number of threats, bipartisan passage of this resolution will serve as yet another indication of the United States' commitment to standing by our Israeli friends," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), chief sponsor of the Jerusalem resolution, said in a statement.