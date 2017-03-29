Israeli Education Minister Gets Candid on His Hopes for Trump Admin., Iran Threat

WASHINGTON -- Israeli Minister of Education Naftali Bennett said he hopes a new administration will bring new ideas when it comes to the U.S.'s view of the state of Israel.

Bennett spoke with CBN News during this year's AIPAC policy conference in Washington, D.C.

"We certainly view America as our best and biggest friend in the world. I would hope that the new administration would also take a new fresh approach at the Arab-Israeli conflict and understand that Israel is not about to slice up its tiny land," said Bennett.

"Just to remind you, Israel is the size of New Jersey. We cannot divide up the land anymore," Bennett explained.

Israel is often accused of lacking compassion when it comes to their treatment of the Palestinians. But Bennett believes that a successful Israel could mean success for everyone in the region, including the Palestinians.

"We need to build a robust and powerful economy for the Israelis and the Palestinians because no one is going anywhere," said Bennett.



"The Arabs are here to stay. The Jews are here to stay. We need to live side by side. I would invest in business and high-tech and infrastructure…so many great things we could do that would foster peace through economy," suggested Bennett.

Bennett on Iran: "We Have to Stop Them"

One area where there is very little room for discussion is the ongoing conflict with Iran.

"We've got an Iran that has a goal to create a global hegemony over the entire region. We cannot allow Iran to threaten the free world with Iranian nuclear bombs," he commented.

"We have to stop them. They do not have those nuclear weapons but they are on a path to reaching them," Bennett warned.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley also expressed her concerns over the Iran nuclear deal.

Addressing the AIPAC conference, she said, "My concern is you are seeing a lot of love for the Iran deal in the Security Council, and that's unfortunate. Why that was ever allowed to go through, why that passed is beyond me. I mean it's terrible."

