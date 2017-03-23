US Senate Confirms David Friedman as Ambassador to Israel

The Senate confirmed David Friedman to be the United States' next ambassador to Israel Thursday.

The news was applauded by many conservatives, but highlighted a clear divide in party lines. Only two Democrats, New Jersey Senator Bob Menedez and West Virginia's Joe Manchin, joined a unified Republican party in favor of Friedman's nomination.

Friedman faced fierce oppostion for his critical view of the "two-state solution" and support for Jewish homes in biblical Judea and Samaria.

"He's a controversial guy because he is right leaning. He's got some pretty tough positions with regard to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," Jonathan Schanzer, of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, told CBN News in an interview.

Israel warmly welcomed Friedman in his new role as ambassador.

Bejamin Netanyahu posted on Twitter saying:

"New US ambassador to Israel David Friedman will be warmly welcomed as President Trump's representative and as a close friend of Israel.

New US ambassador to Israel David Friedman will be warmly welcomed as President Trump's representative and as a close friend of Israel. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) March 23, 2017

Israel's ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer also congratulated Friedman on Twitter.

"Looking forward to working closely with you to make the US-Israel alliance stronger than ever," he said on Twitter.

Congratulations to David Friedman!

Looking forward to working closely with you to make the US-Israel alliance stronger than ever. — Amb. Ron Dermer (@AmbDermer) March 23, 2017

Pro-Israel activists also celebrated Friedman's confirmation and even suggested he may be the most pro-Israel ambassador America has seen in a long time.

"This is a great day for America, Israel, the Jewish people, and Amb. David Friedman," said Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America. "He will be the most pro-Israel pro-America Ambassador to Israel in history. He is the first U.S. Ambassador to Israel that has a realistic, rational view of the issues affecting all the parties there."