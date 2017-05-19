Poll: Sharp Drop in Israeli Trust of Trump

JERUSALEM, Israel – On the eve of President Trump's Mideast visit, a new poll shows a sharp drop in the number of Jewish Israelis who believe the president is pro-Israel.

Before he took office, nearly 80 percent of those surveyed believed Trump supports Israel. That number has dropped to 56 percent in the Smith Poll taken for the Jerusalem Post and published Friday.

During the time between surveys, the president has welcomed Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas to the White House.

He also suggested that Israel stop building in biblical Judea and Samaria and announced he will hold off on moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

On Friday, the White House published a one-minute video promoting Trump's trip to the Middle East, which includes a map of Israel minus Judea, Samaria, the Golan Heights and eastern Jerusalem, i.e., the pre-1967 armistice lines. The borders depicted in the truncated map of Israel have been referred to as "Auschwitz borders" because they are indefensible.

Trump is slated to arrive in Israel Monday following a weekend in Saudi Arabia. He will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin and several senior officials.

On Tuesday Trump will meet with Abbas in Bethlehem rather than at P.A. headquarters in Ramallah.