Spending Bill Includes Billions in for Israel

Congress passed a funding bill Thursday that will give Israel billions of dollars and advance more pro-Israel efforts in the U.S.

The bill provides $3.1 billion plus an additional $75 million in overall security assistance to Israel. It includes funding for programs like Israel's missile defense system and the development of Israeli technology, energy, and water.

The new bill also slashes aid to the Palestinian Authority for the support it provides to the families of terrorists.

Pro-Israel activists are celebrating the bill and see it as a direct attack against terrorism.

"AIPAC applauds Congress for including key provisions to help Israel address critical security challenges in the Omnibus Appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2017," said Mark Kleinman, AIPAC's Southeastern States Director.

Many hope these provisions are the first of many actions the new administration will take in support of Israel. Congress will consider several pieces of legislation to counter Iran's aggression and combat the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

President Trump will also visit Israel this month and some suspect he could announce that the U.S. embassy will move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.