Trump Reveals Contents of His Silent Prayer to God During Historic Visit to the Western Wall

President Donald Trump made history on Monday when he became the first sitting U.S. president to pray and leave a note at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Afterward, Trump reportedly revealed the contents of his prayer.

According to a quote attributed to Trump and tweeted by Johnnie Moore, a well-known Christian author who is on Trump’s evangelical advisory board, the commander-in-chief sought God’s wisdom while at the wall, the Christian Post reported.

“I visited the Western Wall, & marveled at the monument to God’s presence,” Moore quoted Trump. “My hand upon the wall and to pray…for wisdom from God.”

"I visited the Western Wall, & marveled at the monument to God’s presence..my hand upon the wall and to pray...for wisdom from God."@POTUS — Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) May 23, 2017

Trump, who wore a black yarmulke as he visited the revered religious site, put his hand on the wall for a few moments before placing a note deep inside the cracks — a practice that visitors to the wall are known to partake in.

These notes are routinely collected and buried at the Mount of Olives cemetery, NBC News reported.

As Faithwire previously reported, Trump had sent a handwritten note to Israel during the 2016 campaign, asking that it be placed at the Western Wall.

The brief initial note, presumably written in Trump’s own handwriting, read, “May you bless the United States, our armed forces and our allies. May your guiding hand protect and strengthen our great nation,” as the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

The Western Wall is the only remaining part of the Second Temple following its destruction by the Romans in 70 A.D.

