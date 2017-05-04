Trump's First Foreign Trip Taking Him to Israel at 50th Anniversary of Six-Day War

President Trump confirmed Thursday morning at a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House that he will be visiting Saudi Arabia, Rome, and Israel this month at a historic time for the Jewish people.

Trump's first overseas trip as president will be to America's top Mideast ally, Israel, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War.

That war was when Israel regained control of Jerusalem, and the timing leads some to speculate that President Trump will use the occasion to announce he's moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Doing that would recognize Israel's ancient claim to the Holy City.

During the trip, President Trump will also visit Saudi Arabia and Rome where he is expected to meet with Pope Francis.

His trip is clearly intended to send a message of unity to the world since he's visiting the countries at the center of three major religions: Judaism, Catholicism, and Islam.

The president will wrap up his trip by attending a NATO meeting in Brussels on May 25 and the G7 summit in Sicily the following day.

