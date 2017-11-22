Israel Prevents Explosives Material from Entering Gaza

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel prevented tons of material used to manufacture explosives from entering the Gaza Strip.

When Israeli security personnel at the Kerem Shalom Crossing became suspicious of a shipment labeled "vehicle oil," they sent samples to a newly established chemistry lab at the crossing.

Using state-of-the-art technology, lab workers discovered gases, liquids and metals used to manufacture explosives.

The Defense Ministry, working with the Shin Bet (General Security Agency) and border crossing authority, established the lab to help prevent the illegal transfer of weapons and war materiel to terror groups, such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, in Gaza.

IDF Brig. Gen. (res.) Kamil Abu Rokon, head of the Land Border Crossings, said the new facility greatly broadens the ability to thwart the terrorists smuggling attempts.

"The establishment of the chemicals lab greatly widens the 'tool box' for security officials in their daily and uncompromising struggle against smuggling into the Gaza Strip," YNet news quoted Roken as saying.

"The lab's abilities include a range of means and the most important of all is the human element – those who do the security checks at the crossings," he said. "With our smart work, we know today how to locate forbidden materials that could help strengthen terror elements in the Gaza Strip."