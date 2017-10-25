Censorship? Youtube Shuts Down Israeli Account Exposing Palestinian Terrorism

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), an Israeli organization that exposes incitement in the Palestinian media, says Youtube is censoring the organization by shutting down their account.

"YouTube closed down Palestinian Media Watch's main account, making hundreds of important videos inaccessible to governments, think tanks and media, who find this material of critical importance," the organization said on its website.

The closure follows accusations that PMW's content is harmful and dangerous.

"Over the past two weeks, someone has been trying to damage PMW by submitting complaints to YouTube about PMW videos in four different PMW accounts in three different languages," the organization said. "Because of the range of accounts being targeted, it appears that someone is systematically submitting complaints about PMW videos to prevent us from reporting on Palestinian incitement, and YouTube has gone along with this."

The organization called Youtube's actions "outrageous" and said it only helps the Palestinian media spread messages of hate and terror against Jews.

"By shutting down PMW videos, YouTube is "shooting the messenger," and enabling Palestinian hate and terror promotion to flourish," they said.

Now, PMW is calling on its followers to hold Youtube accountable.

"PMW asks our followers to turn to YouTube and demand that they reinstate PMW's account and all of its videos that expose hate and terror, and return our accounts to 'good standing,'" they said. "You can send a message to YouTube by clicking the "Send feedback" link at the bottom of YouTube's homepage."

This is not the first time Youtube has shut down PMW's accounts.

The organization has appealed the decision multiple times with no success.