Terrorist Kills 3 Israelis near Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – Three Israelis were murdered and a fourth critically wounded when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire early Tuesday morning.

The shooter was standing in line for a standard security check at the back entrance of Har Adar, a surburban community near Jerusalem, when he began shooting at border police officers at the entrance.

Magen David Adom (Israel's national emergency rescue service) tried without success to save their lives. A fourth Israeli man, 32, was transported to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in critical condition.

Israeli security forces returned fire, killing the terrorist. Police foreign press spokesman said he was from the Palestinian village of Bet Sourick in Samaria.

After searching the area, police ruled out the possibility of other terrorists, media sources reported.

YNet quoted Hamas officials calling it "a new chapter in the al-Quds intifada."

Islamists refer to Jerusalem as al-Quds.