Netanyahu Presents Concrete Evidence of Iran's Nuclear Intentions

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exposed Iran's big lie for all the world to see – the one their leaders have meticulously spread for years: that they are not interested in producing a nuclear arsenal – that it goes against their moral, ethical and religious beliefs.

LIVE ANALYSIS from our Middle East Bureau

Speaking from the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv Monday evening, Netanyahu said the half ton of material Israel has in its possession proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that Iran lied "big time."

Netanyahu spoke in English, supported by graphics from material secreted from Iran, proving the Iranian nuclear deal – supported and led by former US President Barack Obama and then Secretary of State John Kerry – was built on lies.

The presentation included video clips, graphics, charts, photos and blueprints, all proving that Iranian leaders lied about their nuclear ambitions, which culminated in the deal signed with world powers in July 2015.

The prime minister went into some detail about Project Amad, begun in the early 90s, whose stated goal was to "design, produce and test" five nuclear bombs that could be delivered by an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"We can now prove that project Amad was a comprehensive program to design, build and test nuclear weapons," he said. "We can also prove that Iran is secretly storing project Amad material to use at a time of its choice to develop nuclear weapons."

Netanyahu said Israel has shared the material with the United States, which "can vouch for its authenticity."

"This is a terrible deal," he said. "It should never have been concluded."

Watch Prime Minister Netanyahu's Press Conference

Netanyahu's presentation followed Sunday's meetings with newly confirmed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said President Trump may decide to pull out of the agreement by his May 12 deadline if it is not revised.

Iranian leaders countered by saying they will not accept any revisions to the deal.

Netanyahu said he plans to share this "great intelligence achievement" with its Western allies and the international nuclear agency.



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, who represented Iran during the negotiations, mocked Netanyahu in a tweet showing the graphic of a bomb from the prime minister's 2012 presentation at the United Nations.



"The boy who can't stop crying wolf is at it again," Zarif said. "Undeterred by cartoon fiasco at UNGA. You can only fool some of the people so many times."

Iran has yet to respond to Monday's presentation.

