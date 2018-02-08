Guatemala's President Awarded for Recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) presented Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales with the foundation's most prestigious award in recognition of his recent decision to move his nation's embassy to Jerusalem.

"We are honored this evening to be presenting President Morales with our Israel Allies Award. The award itself is appropriately made from Jerusalem stone, a stone that is curried and found only in Israel," an IAF spokesperson said at the ceremony.

Guatemala was the first country to follow the United States in recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel last December.

Although the decision sparked outrage among the international community, Morales believes he did the right thing.

"Many judge my decision because of my convictions and my faith. But I am proving to them I didn't do it just for that, but I did it because it was the right thing to do," he said at the presentation. "From the bottom of my heart, I tell you, I don't feel deserving of an award. I'm just trying to do the right thing and allow my God, my people, and history to judge me."

The IAF honored Morales by praying a special Hebrew blessing over him during the ceremony.

Earlier this year, CBN News went to Guatemala and spoke to the nation's leaders about their historic decision. They said their faith inspired them to make such a bold move on the international stage.

Vice President Jafeth Cabrera said his country is fulfilling biblical prophecy.

"Yes, we do share that idea, that prophesy is coming to pass and we are pleased that Guatemala is contributing to having that happen and we hope that it will soon be a reality," Cabrera said.

The vice president also said the declaration couldn't happen without prayer.

"This was key to us making the decision to express our Christ likeness and to express our faith. We did pray. It was something that we meditated on and that we later on shared with President Jimmy Morales," Cabrera said.