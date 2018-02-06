Second Rabbi Murdered by Terrorists in Ongoing 'Knife Intifada'

JERUSALEM, Israel – The 29-year-old rabbi and father of four who was stabbed to death in a violent terror attack Monday afternoon was laid to rest Tuesday morning. The attack, which occurred at a bus stop just outside the Israeli city of Ariel in Samaria, was the second murder of a rabbi in a month.

Surveillance footage shows Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal, a resident of the community of Har Bracha, waiting at the bus stop. The terrorist exits a passenger van, crosses two lanes of traffic, and attacks him from behind.

An off-duty IDF officer who witnessed the attack pursued him in his car, managing to bump him but not enough to stop his escape in a waiting vehicle with an unidentified driver.

Police quickly identified the killer from the contents of his backpack as Abed al-Karim Adel Assi, 19, an Israeli Arab resident of Jaffa. According to Israeli media, Assi's father was from the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Nablus (biblical Shechem) and his mother from Haifa.

e

Doctors at Bellison Hospital in Petah Tikveh were unable to save the rabbi's life.

Meanwhile, YNet news reported that in 2016, Assi spent several months at the Tel Aviv branch of the Shanti House for Underprivileged Youth. His Israeli identity card allowed him to travel freely throughout the country, but some staff members at the home were concerned about his frequent visits to Nablus where his father lives.

According to reports, Assi was a troubled youth who struggled with drug abuse. His mother said he was taken away from her when he was just 40 days old and she didn't see him again until he was 16.

The Jerusalem Post reported that when he left Shanti House, he applied for assistance elsewhere, but his social media posts reveal an Arab youth struggling with the Islamic concept of shahid (martyr), an honor often applied to youths killed while attempting to kill an infidel – a non-Muslim, which most of the time in Israel means Jews.

From that point on, his Facebook posts, which are no longer available, became increasingly anti-Israel. Translations of his Arabic-language posts include such phrases as "Zionists disappear" and "Zionists burn." According to the Post, he even added comments in Hebrew cursing Israelis.

His mother condemned what her son had done and called on him to turn himself in.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised he would be found and brought to justice. President Rivlin sent condolences via a tweet.

"We all send comfort and strength to his widow, his four young children, his family and his students, who will never forget him."

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon called on the Security Council to condemn the attack.

"The Palestinian leadership must be held accountable for today's horrific murder in Israel," Danon said in a statement on Monday. "This terror attack is the direct result of incitement and payments to terrorists by the Palestinian Authority."

Hamas praised the attack, calling it proof the "knife intifada" continues.

Ben Gal was laid to rest Tuesday morning at the Har Bracha cemetery.

In related news, the IDF said it killed the suspected head of a terror cell believed responsible for the drive-by shooting attack several weeks ago in which another rabbi was killed. According to the IDF, the troops called on 22-year-old Ahmed Jarar to exit the building. When he did he was armed with an M-16 assault rifle and bag of explosives. He was killed in an exchange of fire.