Austrians Face Jail Time for Waving Israeli Flag

01-10-2018
Dale Hurd
Prison Cell
Three pro-Israel activists face fines and jail for waving an Israeli flag at an anti-Israel rally in Vienna.
 
Austrian police are seeking a €100 fine or two days in jail for each of the protestors who showed their support for Israel at a December 8 anti-Israel rally that featured anti-Semitic slogans and death threats against Jews.
 
The charge against them states the activists "showed an Israeli flag at a rally in an extremely provocative way and manner that was visible for participants at the rally and thereby produced considerable offense and provocation among the Palestinian protesters."
 
Anti-Israel protestors were reportedly yelling the Muslim battle cry to massacre Jews: "Jews, remember Khaybar, the army of Muhammad is returning," and "Death to Israel."
 
When the three pro-Israel counter-demonstrators unfurled the Israeli flag, a scuffle broke out with Palestinian demonstrators.  Police reportedly confiscated the Israel flag but permitted anti-Israel protestors to wave Palestinian and Turkish flags.
 
One of the activists, identified as "Matthias F." by Vice News, said the charge against them is "unbelievable. We simply held a flag." He said the men plan to appeal the penalty.
 
"It can't be that anti-Semitic slogans can be hollered and go unpunished while showing an Israeli flag is reason to be fined."

