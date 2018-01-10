Austrians Face Jail Time for Waving Israeli Flag

Three pro-Israel activists face fines and jail for waving an Israeli flag at an anti-Israel rally in Vienna.

Austrian police are seeking a €100 fine or two days in jail for each of the protestors who showed their support for Israel at a December 8 anti-Israel rally that featured anti-Semitic slogans and death threats against Jews.

The charge against them states the activists "showed an Israeli flag at a rally in an extremely provocative way and manner that was visible for participants at the rally and thereby produced considerable offense and provocation among the Palestinian protesters."

Anti-Israel protestors were reportedly yelling the Muslim battle cry to massacre Jews: "Jews, remember Khaybar, the army of Muhammad is returning," and "Death to Israel."

When the three pro-Israel counter-demonstrators unfurled the Israeli flag, a scuffle broke out with Palestinian demonstrators. Police reportedly confiscated the Israel flag but permitted anti-Israel protestors to wave Palestinian and Turkish flags.

One of the activists, identified as "Matthias F." by Vice News, said the charge against them is "unbelievable. We simply held a flag." He said the men plan to appeal the penalty.

"It can't be that anti-Semitic slogans can be hollered and go unpunished while showing an Israeli flag is reason to be fined."